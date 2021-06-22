The Penn State Altoona co-ed youth basketball camp is back this year after a year hiatus due to the pandemic

BLAIR COUNTY Pa. (WATJ)– The Penn State Altoona Co-ed Youth Skills Basketball Camp returns this year after a year hiatus due to COVID-19.

The camp will be led by Penn State Altoona Men’s basketball team head coach David McGreal and aiding him will be the head women’s basketball coach Halee Adams as well as players from each team.

The camp will focus on teaching kids skills and fundamentals of performing in an electrifying atmosphere. Kids will partake in drills, lectures, demonstrations and contests to help improve individual skills.

The basketball camp will be split into two groups with kids ages 10-12 will be at the camp from July 19 to July 20 and kids ages 7-9 will be at the camp from July 21 to July 22. Each day the camp will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The basketball camp will take place at the Adler Athletic Complex at Penn State Altoona with a registration fee of $65.

For more information visit the Penn State Altoona Athletics website.