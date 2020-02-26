Penn State Altoona climbs back for AMCC Tourney win (Extended Highlights)

Altoona (WTAJ) — The Adler Complex at Penn State Altoona played host to AMCC Tournament First Round action between the No. 4 Lions and No. 5 Hilbert College.

At the start of the second half, the Lions held a 40 to 34 lead before seeing that evaporate to a 50 to 44 deficit with 15:39 left to play. That began a tough, physical, back and forth battle with Hilbert.

Up 72-71 with around two minutes left to play, the Lions started to pull away. A missed three by Austin Krise, (16 points on 4/7 from three), was hauled in by Andruw Harman who dished to Cameron Gardner-Nicholson for two.

After a stop on the defensive end, lead now at 74-71, it was the sequence of the night. Harman hits a three to extend the lead to six. On the other end, Krise gets the board on a missed three and finds Jack Kusters in transition who dishes to Harman for a dunk that brings down the house. The lead extended to 79-71 with 38 seconds left to play and the Lions would wrap this one up. Final score: Penn State Altoona 81 Hilbert College 73.

Harmon led the Lions with 25 points. Gardner-Nicholson finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds, and 2 blocks.

No. 4 Penn State Altoona advances to the AMCC Semifinals to face No. 1 La Roche on February 28.