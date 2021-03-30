Penn Highlands Community College starts golf, softball programs

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn Highlands Community College is expanding its athletics program by introducing golf and women’s softball for the fall 2021 semester.



Along with the addition of its esports team, Penn Highlands has seven athletic options for its students. This includes men’s basketball, bowling, cross county, women’s volleyball, golf, women’s softball and esports. President Dr. Steve Nunez said athletics have been a cornerstone of Penn Highlands for 10 years.



“As the college continues to grow, it only made sense to provide athletes in our region with more athletic opportunities in addition to the educational ones they are currently afforded,” Nunez said. Penn Highlands said they made the decision to add these sports based on their ability to attract local athletes paired with the opportunity to compete locally and regionally.

Director of Student Activities and Athletics Sue Brugh said golf and softball are very popular sports in the area and will make great additions to the program. “Local athletes have the opportunity to participate and compete collegiately in a sport they love while saving money and receiving a quality education,” Brugh said.

Penn Highlands plans to host its first-ever athletics and esports open house April 11 from 1 to 3 p.m. for individuals to meet with coaches and other athletes and discuss eligibility. It is preferred that anyone interested RSVP to the event, but walk-ins are welcome to attend. To RSVP or learn more about the college’s athletic programs, visit the events section of Penn Highlands’ website.



