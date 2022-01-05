Penguins trade Hollidaysburg native Sam Lafferty to the Blackhawks

The Penguins have traded hometown player Sam Lafferty to the Blackhawks in exchange for former top prospect Alex Nylander.
Lafferty was a former fourth round pick by the Penguins in 2014. In 10 games with the Penguins this season Lafferty had two assists while primarily playing in a bottom six role and was one of the Penguins main penalty killers.
Nylander was the eight overall pick in 2016, but never found a consistent footing in the NHL. This season he has played exclusively with the Blackhawks AHL affiliate, the Rockford Ice Hogs.