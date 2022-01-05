Penguins trade Hollidaysburg native Sam Lafferty to the Blackhawks

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 07: Sam Lafferty #18 of the Pittsburgh Penguins tries to control the puck in front of Gustav Lindstrom #28 of the Detroit Red Wings during a preseason game at Little Caesars Arena on October 07, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Penguins have traded hometown player Sam Lafferty to the Blackhawks in exchange for former top prospect Alex Nylander.

Lafferty was a former fourth round pick by the Penguins in 2014. In 10 games with the Penguins this season Lafferty had two assists while primarily playing in a bottom six role and was one of the Penguins main penalty killers.

Nylander was the eight overall pick in 2016, but never found a consistent footing in the NHL. This season he has played exclusively with the Blackhawks AHL affiliate, the Rockford Ice Hogs.