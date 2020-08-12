Penguins fire 3 assistants following quick playoff exit

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins’ qualifying round loss to the Montreal Canadiens cost assistant coaches Sergei Gonchar, Jacques Martin and Mark Recchi their jobs.

The club opted not to renew the contracts for all three coaches after the fifth-seeded Penguins fell to the 12th-seeded Canadiens in four games.

Head coach Mike Sullivan’s job is safe, but he will have to move forward with a new coaching staff after Pittsburgh lost in its opening-round postseason series for the second time in as many years.