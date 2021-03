Pittsburg Penguins’ Sydney Crosby competes during the Skills Challenge Relay portion of the NHL All-Star Skills Competition, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Los Angeles, the day before the All-Star Game. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Penguins star player is returning from a COVID-19 scare.

Pittsburgh announced Sidney Crosby is returning from the COVID-19 list:

The Penguins have activated Sidney Crosby from the COVID protocol related absence list.



The Penguins are back in action tonight hosting the Flyers tonight at 7 p.m. Crosby had missed the team’s last game against Philadelphia on March 2 and was placed on the COVID-19 absence list.

A player can land on the COVID list for a variety of reasons related to health and safety protocols without having the Coronavirus.