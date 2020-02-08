Pecora becomes NCAA Wrestling’s all-time wins leader

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) – As the clock wound down on the final seconds Friday, it finally started to sink in for Pat Pecora.

The University of Pittsburgh-Johnstown Wrestling coach became the all-time winningest coach in NCAA Wrestling, capturing his 617th win Friday. The Mountain Cats took down Mercyhurst 22-13 in front of more than 2200 fans.

“I still can’t believe it, I’m like wow! It’s something to treasure and really let it sink in and wow and now I’m just thinking it’s going to be so nice to go back to coaching my boys, just can’t wait to get back out there and go to practice,” Pecora said.