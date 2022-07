MARTINSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Central baseball star Paxton Kling announced on Twitter that he has backed out of the MLB Draft and will officially be attending LSU this upcoming season.

Kling and Central went undefeated at 27-0 on the season and won the State Championship. Kling batted .566 with five home runs and 33 RBI’s.

On the MLB’s Top Draft Prospects list, Kling was ranked as the 104th best prospect. Kling is also LSU’s number two ranked prospect in their top ranked recruiting class.