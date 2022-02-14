Paving the Way: Bald Eagle Area High School forms girls wrestling team

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Bald Eagle Area Junior-Senior High school is paving the way for more female athletes in their district by forming an all-girls wrestling team.

Senior Grace Stem brought up the idea to her coach back in April. She had been wrestling with the district for multiple years, with the last three years on varsity. She knew that other girls were looking to wrestle and wanted to provide an opportunity.

“I’ve always been alone in the past on the varsity team and junior high team, and I knew some girls were interested in wrestling,” Stem said. “But they didn’t want to wrestle boys, so I wanted to give them that opportunity.”

That’s when Stem and head coach, Ron Guenot, gathered their thoughts to present their idea to the district’s administration and school board. Stem remembers being nervous during that presentation back in the summer.

Her hard work and persuasion paid off as the administration green-lighted the team’s idea to form. Coach Guenot described the administration’s reaction as blown away by her maturity and preparation.

“We went to the board together, and she presented the PowerPoint presentation to our school board and administration,” Guenot said. “They were just blown away about how she prepared herself and handled herself.”

Bald Eagle was the 12th school to form a girl’s wrestling team within the state. Currently, there are 34 teams registered across the state. These athletes advocate having girl’s wrestling become a sanctioned sport under the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA). To reach their goal, they need to have 100 schools recognized.

The next step to the process was recruiting new members. Stem said that she mainly recruited girls through word of mouth. In the end, they managed to get three freshmen members to join.

Bald Eagle Boys and Girls Wrestling team at practice

Most of the freshmen members had little to no experience with wrestling. Freshman Eden Eveleth said that she was excited that this opportunity was happening.

“I was excited cause I was always like, ‘I wish I could wrestle, but there are no girls that wrestle around here,’ Eveleth said. “So, I immediately thought, ‘Alright, I need to check this out.’ I heard they were doing practices, so I decided to go right after I found out.”

Stem is both a state champion and a member of the Cadet World Team member. Over the summer, Stem competed in the United World Wrestling Championships in Budapest, where she placed 8th in the 65 kg division. She said she uses the experience she learned overseas and domestically to teach the new members.

“I try to show the girls as much as I can and give them advice that I’ve learned over the years and world team camp and just being around the sport,” Stem said.

Eveleth said that the whole team looks to Stem as a second coach. She provides them with further guidance on rules and moves. Coach Guenot said that having Stem along for this journey has been beneficial.

“It’s been very beneficial to have her along,” Guenot said. “She knows what locker room they may be going to. Just the little things like that, she’s able to help them and guide them.”

“It would be a lot tougher if it were just the guys, the coaches,” Eveleth said. “Grace takes it step by step, and she understands where we’re at. Then, what we need to do to improve cause she was there as a girl.”

Since they’re one of the first teams within the Centre County region, they call themselves pioneers. They hope that them laying the team’s groundwork will motivate other girl wrestlers to join. Stem finds this to be an important movement to be a part of.

“It’s so important and empowering for girls to be able to do this,” Stem said. “I mean, really, we’re like trailblazing because we’ve never had girls wrestling be this big.”

Stem plans to continue wrestling in college at Lock Haven University. The three other members also plan to continue wrestling throughout high school. Eveleth and Stem both shared the same goal of hopefully forming a full team down the line.

“I’m really proud that they can carry on the legacy of girls wrestling in Bald Eagle,” Stem said.