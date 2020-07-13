Patriot League cancels upcoming fall sports

Another Division I college sports league has canceled its fall sports seasons.

The Patriot League announced it will not play fall sports in 2020.

📢Patriot League Announces Decisions Surrounding Fall Sport Season



📰 https://t.co/StyGa56W9t pic.twitter.com/FUXyhPJsTb — Patriot League (@PatriotLeague) July 13, 2020

According to the announcement, there has not been a decision made on winter and spring sports.

The Patriot League includes American, Boston University, Bucknell, Colgate, Holy Cross, Lafayette, Lehigh, Loyola-Maryland as well as the United States Military and Naval academies.

According to the release, Army and Navy will still be allowed to play fall sports because they “are unique in their environments and their missions within higher education.”

Some other teams will be affected this fall as well. Fordham and Georgetown play football in the Patriot League. The University of Richmond plays women’s golf in the same league and will not have a fall season.