What is the WTAJ sports team supposed to do with all games and events put on pause?

WTAJ’s Peter Terpstra put together 18 skits over the last 29 days. Some skits include something silly. Some include WTAJ’s official dog mascot Winston the floppy-eared corgi.

You can find a compilation of all 18 skits in the video at the top of this story.

Send us an email to tell us your favorite skit so far. Send us an email to give us any skit ideas you might have.

You never know, it might end up on the news.