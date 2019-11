MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — For the second straight season, the Northern Cambria volleyball team wins the PIAA Class A State Championship.

Your PIAA Class A champs!!! pic.twitter.com/6mikXJqL1n — Cory Isenberg (@CoryIsenbergTD) November 16, 2019

They won in straight sets, including a thrilling 31-29 third set victory. This is the fourth state title in school history.

#PIAAVolleyball 1A Northern Cambria d Nativity 3-0 (25-14, 25-18, 31-29) to become the 1A Girls’ Volleyball Champions! pic.twitter.com/mcEUgVSNAP — PIAA (@PIAASports) November 16, 2019