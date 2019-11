Central PA will have one team playing for a volleyball state championship.

Northern Cambria advanced to the PIAA 1A State title game with a win over Clarion Tuesday at Clearfield Area High School. Northern Cambria won the match in four sets.

Northern Cambria will play Nativity in the PIAA 1A State Title game Saturday.

Nativity defeated Berlin in the opposite 1A semifinal Tuesday night in a five-set thriller.

Watch the video above for more.