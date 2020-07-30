Northeast Conference, Saint Francis postpone fall sports

Another college conference has made a change to sports this fall.
The Northeast Conference announced Wednesday night it is postponing all fall sports. Saint Francis competes in the Northeast Conference.
Conference officials will get together again by October 1 to decide any options going forward.
NEC fall sports include football, men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball
The conference is following a trend of other conferences opting to postpone sports this fall over COVID-19 concerns. In Pennsylvania, the Patriot League and the PSAC both have made similar announcements.
CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein reported the news earlier in the day Wednesday. The report was confirmed by The Athletic’s J
The Red Flash introduced new athletic director James Downer in a press conference earlier Wednesday.