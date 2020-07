(WTAJ)- The Northeast Conference announced Thursday night that it will delay the start of fall sports to Sept. 10.

Per release, football programs are permitted to play non-conference games prior to September 10 per institutional discretion.

Saint Francis University’s Director of Athletic Communications Taylor Powers said the football season opener against Richmond is scheduled to proceed on September 5th.

The full release is below:

🗣️NEC Presidents' Announcement on Fall Season & Return To Play



📄🔗https://t.co/RhwKXciP8V pic.twitter.com/I4hFABqoKW — Northeast Conference (@NECsports) July 9, 2020