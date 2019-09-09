No. 8 Penn State Women’s Soccer rallies past James Madison

University Park, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State women’s soccer started slow Sunday, but finished strong.

The eighth ranked Nittany Lions trailed less than a minute into their game with James Madison, but rallied for a 2-1 win, moving to 4-4-1 on the season.

Frankie Tagliaferri and Aly Schlegel tallied goals for Penn State. Tagliafferi’s came in the final minute of the first half after PSU drew a penalty in the box. Her initial PK was saved but the ball bounced right back to her for an easy tap-in. Tagliaferri then assisted on the Schlegel goal about eight minutes into the 2nd half.