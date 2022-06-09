Nine Central PA schools punched their tickets to next week’s state semifinals. Neutral site matchups that will be played on Monday, June 13. Below are the scores and recaps for the central Pennsylvania high school baseball and softball teams who competed Wednesday. The matchups only reflect those involving local schools. A full bracket can be viewed at the PIAA’s web site.

BASEBALL

Tri-Valley 12, Bishop McCort 0

Tri-Valley used a nine-run seventh inning to blow it open against Bishop McCort, ending the Crushers’ season 12-0 in the state quarterfinals. After the Bulldogs scored two in the first, it was tough sledding for both offenses. McCort was limited to just three hits in the game. In the sixth, Tri-Valley’s Jonas McGrath hit solo home run, effectively running McCort starting pitcher Nate Conrad from the game after 5.2 innings. Then in the seventh the flood gates opened.



QUARTERFINAL SCORES

CLASS A

Tri Valley 12, Bishop McCort 0

DuBois Central 7, Saegertown 1

CLASS 2A

Everett 8, South Williamsport 4

CLASS 3A

Punxsutawney 6, Franklin 4

Central 7, Fairview 1

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

SOFTBALL

Claysburg Kimmel 2, South Williamsport 0

The Bulldogs won 2-0 in 2A PIAA Softball Quarterfinals. Jena Helsel had a pair of RBIs and Sierra Walters had five strikeouts in the win. The Bulldogs will play Conwell Egan Catholic on Monday for a chance at the State Title.

Bald Eagle 3, Deer Lakes 0

The Eagles won 3-0 in the 3A PIAA Softball Quarterfinals. The Eagles had eight hits, while Deer Lakes had five. BEA’s Taylor Habovick had a pair of RBIs off two hits.BEA is 18-4 on the season and will play Avonworth on Monday



CLASS A

Glendale 5, Old Forge 4

DuBois Central 8, West Greene 2

CLASS 2A

Clayburg-Kimmel 2, South Williamsport 0

Laurel 5, Everett 0

Conwell-Egan 7, Southern Huntingdon 5

CLASS 3A

Bald Eagle 3, Deer Lakes 0

CLASS 4A

Clearfield 4, Hamburg 0