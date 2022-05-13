The newly expanded Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference has approved new schedule concepts for the following school year. In football there will be five divisions with four teams.

West 1 West 2 East 1 East 2 Somerset Penn Cambria Central Bald Eagle Westmont Bedford Huntingdon Philipsburg Richland Chestnut Ridge Bishiop Guilfoyle Bellefonte Johnstown Central Cambria Bellwood Penns Valley Bishop McCort Forest Hills Tyrone Clearfield

According to the release, the new scheduling concept is as follows:

Play all teams in your section (4 games)

3 games from other same geographic section

1 game in each opposite geographic section. Example of a W1 team (4 games vs W1, 3 games vs W2, 1 vs E1, 1 vs E2). Play your section every year and rotate others every 2 years.

10 th game Rank west by records 1-10 and east 1-10 (Use tiebreaker to break ranking ties) Play crossover by position Other than 1 st vs 1 st – teams will move up 1 (or 2) or down 1 (or 2) to ensure that teams don’t play twice in a season. West moves down 1 st year, East moves down year 2.

game

“The member schools of the LHAC had a goal of playing most of the schedules regionally to keep rivalries and minimize travel, while allowing some crossover to incorporate games against as many teams as possible in the league. I think the group did an excellent job of balancing the two objectives,” said Scott Close, LHAC Director. “The amount of cooperation and sharing of ideas that occurred during this process makes me extremely excited over the future of the expanded league.”

Hollidaysburg also joined the conference, but they will remain independent for football only.

Berlin-Brothersvalley, Meyersdale, North Star, and Windber originally were slated to join LHAC, but they all reversed course and will join the ICC.