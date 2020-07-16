NCAA releases third installment of return-to-sport guidelines

(WTAJ) — The NCAA announced on Thursday afternoon the third installment of the next set of return-to-sports guidelines.

Per the release, the guidelines are designed to inform schools in responding appropriately based on their specific circumstances and in the best interest of returning college athletes’ health and well-being. Many sports require close, personal contact and require specially crafted guidelines. Among the recommendations put forth:

Daily self-health checks.

The appropriate use of face coverings and social distancing during training, competition and outside of athletics.

Testing strategies for all athletics activities, including pre-season, regular season and post-season.

Testing and results within 72 hours of competition in high contact risk sports.

Member schools must adhere to public health standards set by their local communities.

“Any recommendation on a pathway toward a safe return to sport will depend on the national trajectory of COVID-19 spread,” said Brian Hainline, NCAA chief medical officer. “The idea of sport resocialization is predicated on a scenario of reduced or flattened infection rates.”

You can view the full release below: