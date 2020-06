Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid plays during an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The NBA board of governors approved a plan that will send 22 teams to Orlando, Florida to finish the 2019-20 season.

ESPN, The Athletic, and Stadium reported the news Thursday – among other reports:

The NBA’s Board of Governors has voted to approve the league’s 22-team format to restart the 2019-2020 season in Orlando, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 4, 2020

The NBA's Board of Governors have approved the 22-team format to resume 2019-20 season, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 4, 2020

According to reports Wednesday, the NBA is set to resume play on July 31. The NBA finals could wrap up at the latest on October 12. You can read more details on the plan here.

Wojnarowski reports the NBA draft will take place on October 15.