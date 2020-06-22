NASCAR says noose found hanging in black driver’s garage

Driver Bubba Wallace is interviewed before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in Martinsville, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

NASCAR released a statement Sunday night confirming a noose was found hanging in the garage of the sport’s only black driver in the highest racing series.

Here is the statement courtesy of ESPN reporter Marty Smith:

NASCAR statement: A noose was found in Bubba Wallace’s garage stall today at Talladega.

NASCAR is investigating. pic.twitter.com/dGYFYryVES — Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) June 22, 2020

Wallace is the only black racer in NASCAR’s Cup Series. He released this statement Sunday after the noose was left in his garage. He said in part: “As my mother told me today ‘They are just trying to scare you.'”

People displayed confederate flags outside of the Talladega Superspeedway Sunday. NASCAR recently barred confederate flags from its events.

Cars lined the road leading to Talladega Superspeedway waving confederate flags. A plane flew by the track showing off a confederate flag with a message that read “Defund NASCAR.”

Sunday’s race at Talladega was postponed to Monday at 3 p.m. due to rain.