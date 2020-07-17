Musgrove to start opening day for Pirates

(Associated Press) – Joe Musgrove will be the opening day starter for the Pittsburgh Pirates when the club opens the 2020 season in St. Louis.

First-year manager Derek Shelton credited Musgrove for the way he’s embraced a leadership role in recent months for a rotation missing Jameson Taillon and Chris Archer.

While Musgrove is eager to make it the first opening day start of many, the Pirates will likely begin the season without closer Keone Kela and right fielder Gregory Polanco. Polanco has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus while Kela is dealing with an undisclosed health issue.