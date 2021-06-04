Mount Union softball defeats Penns Valley in championship battle

JAKARTA, INDONESIA – MAY 03: Official balls Mizuno 150 are seen during the match between Hong Kong and Indonesia on day three of the 12th Softball Women’s Asia Cup on May 03, 2019 in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo by Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images)

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In an extra-innings fight for the District 6 title, the Mount Union Trojans defeated the Penns Valley Area Rams 9-8.

The Trojans came out strong in the first inning leading Penns Valley 2-1 heading to the second. Penns Valley tied the game 2-2 during the second inning and the score remained the same through the fourth.

Tensions rose in the fifth inning when Penns Valley took the lead 3-2 and held that lead through the sixth inning, 8-7. Mount Union was able to tie the game 8-8 in the seventh inning before heading to extra innings with a single homer from Kaitlin Arnold.

Pitcher, Karrigan Woodward was the winning pitcher for the Trojans, allowing only 15 hits and eight runs over nine innings.

The win sends the Trojans to the PIAA tournament as District 6’s top seed where they will face the loser from the District 3-4-10-Sub-Regional, happening Monday, June 7.