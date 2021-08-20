Motorsports event to draw racers nationwide in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Racers and performance vehicles from across the country will converge in Clearfield County this month seeking to be crowned King of the Mountain.

UMI Motorsports Park‘s annual autocross event this year entitled “UMI’s King of the Mountain 3.0” is expected to draw 130 of the nation’s fastest cars from 26 states and Canada on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 27-28. Various makes and models new and old will hit the track in a race against the clock to set the fastest lap around the facilities circuit.

One by one, each car will be timed against a stopwatch as they navigate through the course. Some of these cars have been specifically designed for performance with high acceleration and the ability to quickly change direction to effectively turn corners and set a fast time.

The top-32 cars will then race on Saturday night under the lights in a single-elimination style bracket. The driver with the fastest machine will be crowned King and receive $15,000 with the remaining money distributed through the top 8.

In 2019, Jeremy Swenson of Dilworth, Minnesota won the King of the Mountain 1.0 driving a C6 Corvette and Andy Smedegard of Plover, Wisconsin won the King of the Mountain 2.0 in 2020 driving a Honda S2000.

UMI Motorsports Park Spokesperson Ramey Womer says this is a major event for their form of racing and describes the event as their industry’s Indianapolis 500.

“A few years ago our president, Ryan Kirkwood, had a vision for a spectator-friendly high dollar autocross event. What was once an oval track is now UMI Motorsports Park, a multi-use motorsports facility. We host four autocross events each summer, one of which is King of the Mountain,” said Womer. “This has become known as our industry’s Indy 500 and welcomes teams from across the country to compete for big money and in front of thousands of spectators. We call it the Greatest Show in Autocross.”

Aerial view of UMI Motorsports Park in Clearfield, PA.

The motorsports complex also engages in two charity functions during this event. The first is a bake sale benefiting the Emily Whitehead Foundation where funds are generated by racers and fans through purchases. The second is an auction that will be held throughout the weekend where tickets are purchased toward auto-themed prizes. The charitable beneficiary of the auction has yet to be determined.

UMI Performance Inc., headquartered in Philipsburg manufactures muscle car suspension. The company purchased the Clearfield racetrack formerly known as CNB Bank Raceway Park in 2017 and converted the facility from strictly oval racing to short course road racing.