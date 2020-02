Sometimes you just have a night to remember.

Penns Valley’s Hannah Montminy scored a career-high 31 points in a 67-25 win over Mount Union in the first round of the District 6 playoffs.

Leah Beben added 11 points as well.

Penns Valley will move on to play at Tyrone at 7 p.m. Thursday night in the next round.

You can see District 6 basketball playoff pairings here.