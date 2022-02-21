Monday’s district girls basketball scores & highlights

The PIAA district basketball tournaments begin this week. Below are the first round matchups in districts 5, 6 and 9. The schedule is arranged by district first, class second. A singular web post will update these schedules with results as the games are played. Remember, you can always email results to sports@WTAJTV.com.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

— COMPLETED GAMES —

Monday, February 21

DISTRICT 6

CLASS AA – PLAY-IN

8. Purchase Line

9. West Branch

2/21 – 7:00 p.m. at Purchase Line

CLASS AAA – PLAY-IN

Penns Valley 35, Bald Eagle Area 28

It was a low scoring game where Penns Valley led Bald Eagle area 18-7 at halftime. The Rams were able to keep the lead in double digits up until late in the game where they were able to hold on and defeat the Eagles 35-28. Julia Emel led Penns Valley with 12 points and hit the dagger three pointer late in the fourth quarter. The Rams will play the no. 1 seed Forest Hills on Wednesday.

CLASS AAAAA – SEMIFINALS

Hollidaysburg 69, Dubois 17

After a sloppy start, Hollidaysburg settled in, in a 69-17 rout over Dubois in the district semifinals. Marin Miller led the Golden Tigers with 22. With the win, Hollidaysburg will face Obama on Friday in the district championship at Mt. Aloysius.

Obama Academy 54, Central 35



CLASS AAAAAA – SEMIFINALS

State College 38, Altoona 37

State College heated up late, closing a double-digit gap in the second half to upset Altoona 38-37 and advance to the district championship. Freshman Tori Risha hit the go-ahead bucket in the final seconds of the fourth, it was her only bucket of the game.

Mifflin Count – BYE

— SCHEDULED GAMES —

Tuesday, February 22

DISTRICT 5

CLASS A – FIRST ROUND

1. Berlin – BYE

4. Shade

5. Southern Fulton

2/22 – 7:00 p.m. at Shade

2. Shanksville -BYE

3. Rockwood

6. Forbes Road

2/22 – 7:00 p.m. at Rockwood

CLASS AA – FIRST ROUND

1. Windber – BYE

4. Conemaugh Twp.

5. McConnellsburg

2/22 – 7:00 p.m. at Conemaugh Twp.

2. Tussey Mt. – BYE

3. Northern Bedford

6. North Star

2/22 – 7:00 p.m. at N. Bedford

CLASS AAA – CHAMPIONSHIP – REGION 5/8 FIRST ROUND

1. Everett

2. Chestnut Ridge

2/22 – 7:00 p.m.

DISTRICT 6

CLASS AAA – FIRST ROUND

4. Juniata

5. Westmont

2/22 – 7:30 p.m.

2. River Valley

7. Huntingdon

2/22 – 7:00 p.m. at River Valley

3. Penn Cambria

6. Richland

2/22 – 7:00 p.m. at Penn Cambria



DISTRICT 9

CLASS A – FIRST ROUND

8. Northern Potter

9. Smethport

2/22 – 7:00 p.m. at N. Potter

7. Coudersport

10. Clarion

2/22 – 7:00 p.m. at Coudersport

6. Union

11. Port Allegany

2/22 – 7:00 p.m. at Union



Wednesday, February 23

DISTRICT 6

CLASS AAA – FIRST ROUND

9. Penns Valley

1. Forest Hills

2/23 – 7:00 p.m. at Forest Hills

Thursday, February 24

DISTRICT 6

CLASS A – FIRST ROUND

1. Williamsburg

8. Belleville Mennonite

2/24 – 7:00 p.m. at Williamsburg

4. Glendale

5. Bishop Guilfoyle

2/24 – 7:00 p.m. at Glendale

2. Portage

7. Conemaugh

2/24 – 7:00 p.m. at Portage

3. Blacklick Valley

6. Bishop Carroll

2/24 – 7:00 p.m. at Blacklick Valley

CLASS AA – FIRST ROUND

1. Bishop McCort

West Branch/Purchase Line

2/24 – 7:00 p.m. at Bishop McCort

4. Bellwood Antis

5. United

2/24 – 7:00 p.m. at Bellwood Antis

2. Homer Center

7. Juniata Valley

2/24 – 7:00 p.m. at Homer Center

3. Penns Manor

6. Southern Huntingdon

2/24 – 7:00 p.m. at Penns Manor



Thursday, February 25

DISTRICT 6

CLASS AAAA – SEMIFINALS

1. Tyrone

4. Central

2/25 – 7:00 p.m. at Tyrone

2. Bedford

3. Central Cambria

2/25 – 7:00 p.m. at Bedford

DISTRICT 9

CLASS A – SECOND ROUND

4. Dubois Community Christian

5. Ridgway

2/24 – 7:00 p.m. at DCC

CLASS AA – CHAMPIONSHIP

1. Brockway

2. Clarion Limestone

TBA

CLASS AAA – SEMIFINALS

1. Punxy

4. Moniteau

2/25 – 6:00 p.m. at Brookville

2. Redbank

3. Karns City

2/25 – 7:30 p.m. at Brookville



Friday, February 25

DISTRICT 6

CLASS AAAAA – CHAMPIONSHIP

1. Hollidaysburg

2. Obama Academy

2/25 – 6:00 p.m. at Mt. Aloysius



Tuesday, March 1

DISTRICT 9

CLASS AAAA – CHAMPIONSHIP

1. St. Marys

2. Clearfield

3/1 – 7:00 p.m.