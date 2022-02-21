Monday’s district boys basketball scores & highlights

The PIAA district basketball tournaments begin this week. Below are the first round matchups in districts 5, 6 and 9. The schedule is arranged by district first, class second. A singular web post will update these schedules with results as the games are played. Remember, you can always email results to sports@WTAJTV.com.

BOYS BASKETBALL
— COMPLETED GAMES —
DISTRICT 6
CLASS AAA – PLAY-IN
River Valley 49, Bald Eagle 48
Bald Eagle got off to a really hot start and jumped out to a 15-4 lead, but River Valley never gave up in a game that went down to the wire. The Eagles fought hard to the end, but the fell short 49-48.

Northern Cambria 58, Bellwood Antis 45

CLASS AAAA – FIRST ROUND
1. Central – BYE

2. Penn Cambria – BYE

Tyrone 71, Huntingdon 43

4. Juniata
5. Bedford
No score reported

— SCHEDULED GAMES —
Tuesday, February 22
DISTRICT 6
CLASS AAAAA – SEMIFINALS
1. Bellefonte
4. Hollidaysburg
2/22 – 7:00 p.m. at Bellefonte

2. Shikellamy
3. Central Mountain
2/22 – 7:00 p.m. at Shikellamy

DISTRICT 9
CLASS A – OPENING ROUND
8. Clarion
9. Sheffield
2/22 – 7:00 p.m. at Clarion

Wednesday, February 23rd
DISTRICT 5
CLASS A – FIRST ROUND
1. Southern Fulton – BYE

4. Shanksville
5. Salisbury
2/23 – 7:00 p.m. at Shanksville

3. Fannett Metal
6. Turkeyfoot Valley
2/23 – 7:00 p.m. at Fannett Metal

2. Berlin – BYE

CLASS AA – FIRST ROUND
1. Conemaugh Twp. – BYE

4. Everett
5. N. Bedford
2/23 – 7:00 p.m. at Everett

3. McConnellsburg
6. Tussey Mountain
2/23 – 7:00 p.m. at McConnellsburg

2. Windber – BYE

CLASS AAA – CHAMPIONSHIP – REGION 5/8/9 FIRST ROUND
2. North Star
1. Chestnut Ridge
2/23 – 7:00 p.m. at Chestnut Ridge

DISTRICT 6
CLASS AA – FIRST ROUND
1. Portage
8. Claysburg
2/23 – 7:00 at Portage

4. West Shamokin
5. Southern Huntingdon
2/23 – 7:00 p.m. at West Shamokin

2. Penns Manor
7. West Branch
2/23 – 7:00 p.m. at Penns Manor

3. United
6. Bishop McCort
2/23 – 7:00 p.m. at United


CLASS AAA – SECOND ROUND
1. Bishop Guilfoyle vs TBD

4. Mount Union
5. Cambria Heights
2/23 – 7:00 p.m. – Mount Union

2. Richland vs. TBD

3. Philipsburg Osceola
6. Penns Valley
2/23 – 7:00 p.m. – Philipsburg Osceola

DISTRICT 9
CLASS AA – FRIST ROUND
1. Redbank Valley – BYE

4. Clarion Limestone
5. Keystone
2/23 – 7:00 at Clarion Limestone

2. Ridgway
7. Smethport
2/23 – 7:00 p.m. at Ridgway

3. Karns City
6. Coudersport
2/23 – 7:00 p.m. at Karns City

Thursday, February 24th
DISTRICT 6
1. State College
2. Altoona
2/24 – 7:30 at Mt. Aloysius

DISTRICT 9
CLASS AAAA – SEMFINALS
1. Clearfield – BYE

2. Punxy
3. Bradford
2/24 – 7:00 at St. Marys

Friday, February 25th
DISTRICT 6
CLASS A – FIRST ROUND
1. Williamsburg – BYE

4. Blacklick Valley
5. Conemaugh Valley
2/25 – 7:00 p.m. at Blacklick Valley

3. Bishop Carroll
6. Ferndale
2/25 – 7:00 at Bishop Carroll

2. Harmony – BYE

DISTRICT 9
CLASS A – FIRST ROUND
1. Elk County – BYE

4. Cameron Co.
5. N. Clarion
2/25 – 7:00 p.m. at Cameron Co.

2. Otto-Eldred
7. Union
2/25 – 7:00 p.m. at Otto-Eldred

3. Dubois Community Christian
6. Johnsonburg
2/25 – 7:00 p.m. at DCC

CLASS AAA – SUB REGION
Brookville vs. District 5 or 8 Champion

CLASS AAAAA – SUB REGION
Dubois vs. District 8 or 10 Champion

