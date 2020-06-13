MLBPA ends negotiation talks: “Tell us when and where.”

FILE – In this Aug. 3, 2019, file photo, Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Chris Archer delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, in Pittsburgh. Archer won’t pitch for the Pirates in 2020 and his time with the club may be over. Pittsburgh announced Wednesday, June 3, 2020, that 31-year-old Archer underwent surgery to relieve symptoms of thoracic outlet syndrome. The procedure was conducted on Tuesday in St. Louis, and the Pirates said Archer will not be available this season if Major League Baseball finds a way to put together a truncated schedule.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, FIle)

NEW YORK, NY (WTAJ) – The MLB Players Association has left the negotiation table and wants to get back to work.

The union rejected the owners latest proposal for a return to play agreement, which included 72 games, with potentially up to 85% prorated salaries should the postseason get completed. The players have made it clear from the start they would not budge off full prorated salaries.

“Players want to play. It’s who we are and what we do,” MLBPA Executive Director Tony Clark said in a statement.

The ball is now in Commissioner Rob Manfred’s hands as he has the power, as given to him in the March agreement between the two sides, to enforce a 48-50 game regular season. The union has asked for Manfred to give them a date to report to Spring Training by the end of the day on Monday.