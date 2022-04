ALTOONA (WTAJ) — The 1th Altoona Mirror Basketball Classic features 50 central PA basketball players Friday night.

The senior all-star game is played between team Central PA and team Blair County.

The game is played at Mount Aloysius College. Tickets for students, 12-and-under, cost $4, adult tickets are $5.

The girls game tips-off at 6:30, the boys game is at 8:30.