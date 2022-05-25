LORETTO, Pa (WTAJ) — Mifflin County and Central Mountain won the first district softball titles of the season Wednesday at Saint Francis University.
Madison Wolfgang threw a no-hitter in the Huskies 8-0 win over State College. The Little Lions entered the 6A championship game having outscored its opponents by nearly 100 runs this year. State College was 15-2 before Wednesday’s game. The loss was the team’s worst of the year.
In the 5A championship, Central Mountain’s Harley Kunes drove in four of the Wildcats’s five runs in the team’s 5-3 win over Bellefonte. The meeting was the second between the two teams. Bellefonte lost to Central Mountain 8-7 earlier in May. Central Mountain advances to the state softball tournament 19-2 on the season.
Below is more scores and schedule from District 6 softball.
DISTRICT 6 SOFTBALL SCORES
CLASS 6A Championship
Mifflin County 8, State College
CLASS 5A Championship
Central Mountain 5, Bellefonte 3
Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.
DISTRICT 6 SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
CLASS 3A Semifinals (Thursday, 5/26)
Central vs. Bald Eagle
Cambria Heights vs. Westmont Hilltop
CLASS 2A Semifinals (Thursday, 5/26)
Southern Huntingdon vs. Marion Center
Juniata Valley vs. Claysburg Kimmel
CLASS 1A Semifinals (Thursday, 5/26)
Glendale vs. Ferndale
Portage vs. Conemaugh Valley