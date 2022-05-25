LORETTO, Pa (WTAJ) — Mifflin County and Central Mountain won the first district softball titles of the season Wednesday at Saint Francis University.

Madison Wolfgang threw a no-hitter in the Huskies 8-0 win over State College. The Little Lions entered the 6A championship game having outscored its opponents by nearly 100 runs this year. State College was 15-2 before Wednesday’s game. The loss was the team’s worst of the year.

In the 5A championship, Central Mountain’s Harley Kunes drove in four of the Wildcats’s five runs in the team’s 5-3 win over Bellefonte. The meeting was the second between the two teams. Bellefonte lost to Central Mountain 8-7 earlier in May. Central Mountain advances to the state softball tournament 19-2 on the season.

Below is more scores and schedule from District 6 softball.

DISTRICT 6 SOFTBALL SCORES

CLASS 6A Championship

Mifflin County 8, State College

CLASS 5A Championship

Central Mountain 5, Bellefonte 3

DISTRICT 6 SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

CLASS 3A Semifinals (Thursday, 5/26)

Central vs. Bald Eagle

Cambria Heights vs. Westmont Hilltop

CLASS 2A Semifinals (Thursday, 5/26)

Southern Huntingdon vs. Marion Center

Juniata Valley vs. Claysburg Kimmel

CLASS 1A Semifinals (Thursday, 5/26)

Glendale vs. Ferndale

Portage vs. Conemaugh Valley