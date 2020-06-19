Medical setback doesn’t stop local basketball player from playing college ball

JOHNSTOWN, PA. (WTAJ) — Local seniors have had their athletic careers end abruptly due to the coronavirus pandemic but for a basketball player at Greater Johnstown high school, it was an unexpected fight for his health that stopped everything.

Izzy Britt and his older brother Imil grew up playing basketball. The brothers played for the Trojans and now they both will play together at Mt. Aloysius.

“I’ve been wait my whole life for it, that’s what I’ve been wanting,” said Imil. “I told him I’ll go to whatever school he goes to and be right by his side.”

First and most importantly thank God and everyone who has supported me all the way through and still believed in me when i thought basketball wouldn’t be an option for me again. I’m… https://t.co/pPsSCsHijO — Izzy (@izzybritt02) June 17, 2020

But signing to play college ball with this brother almost never happened.

“At the beginning of the season, everyone was just grooving and having a good time…everyone was playing well,” Izzy said. “Basically it’s how the whole season went until I got sick.”

“I started feeling like really tired and fatigued in the middle of the season,” Izzy said. “I wasn’t eating a lot. I was going to school, going home and taking a nap…going to practice and then go back to sleep everyday. I wasn’t feeling well at all, I couldn’t get up and down the court.”

Izzy wasn’t the only one who noticed something was wrong.

“Izzy is a hard-worker,” head coach of the Greater Johnstown Boys basketball team Ryan Durham said. “Effort is never a question. He just looked like he wasn’t moving and we’re like what’s wrong with Izzy?”

Izzy said one night after feeling ill for two weeks, he came home and laid in the cradle position. His parents took him to the hospital that night.

But doctors struggled for answers.

“They really just didn’t know,” Izzy said. “They were doing tests everyday, brain scans, full body tests…like can we just figure this out so I can get back to playing basketball?”

Thirty-seven days later, a diagnosis finally came. Izzy was diagnosed with Thrombotic Microangiopathy. It’s a rare and serious disease that causes damage in the small blood vessels in vital organs like the kidneys and brain.

The doctors sent him home with medication but three days after being home Imil found Izzy passed out on the ground.

Izzy had suffered from a seizure. This forced him back into the hospital for two more weeks.

Izzy watched from his hospital bed as his team went on to win the LHAC championship game. Gershon Simon hit the winning, 3-point buzzer beater shot over Bishop Guilfoyle.

“I just knew they were playing that game for me, all of them were,” Izzy said.

Using Izzy as the main motivation, the Trojans went on to win the District 5, 1A title.

Months later, with the help of new medication Izzy back to being Izzy.

“To get back on the court in general and doing what I love I think that’s what’s really exciting for me to even get the chance to do this again,” Izzy said. “At the time in the hospital, we didn’t think we would get this chance back.”