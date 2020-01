Three local players were nominated to play in the McDonald’s All-American game, but you won’t see any Pennsylvanians in the game this year.

In fact, out of all 48 boys and girls who landed on the rosters released today, no one plays in Pennsylvania.

You can view the full rosters here.

Alli Campbell (Bellwood-Antis), Maya Bokunewicz (State College) and Halee Smith all earned nominations for the McDonald’s All-American team.