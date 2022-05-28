Bishop McCort 7, Williamsburg 4

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — A controversial obstruction call in the bottom of the fifth led to go-ahead run in Bishop McCort’s 7-4 win over Williamsburg Saturday morning in the District 6, 1A Championship.

McCort trailed 4-3 through the middle part of the matchup until a Joe McGowan single changes the momentum of the game. With runners on, McGowan’s hit brought the game-tying run home, but the umpires ruled a collision with a second runner and third basemen was obstruction. That led to the go-ahead run.

McGowan earns 2 RBI on the hit, and is the only Crusher to finish with multiple RBI in the game.

The District Title was Bishop McCort’s ninth all-time. Both teams advance to the PIAA State baseball tournament.

Mount Union 12, Portage 3

ALTOONA, PA (WTAJ) — Unbeaten Portage baseball was not ready for the onslaught of hits Mount Union brought its way Saturday in the 2A district championship game, a 12-3 win for the Trojans.

Mount Union recorded 14 hits in the win, and blew open the game with an 8-run 6th inning. Dayvon Wilson led all batters with 4 RBI in the game. Trojans’ starter Ryan Scott struck out 8 batters in 4.1 IP.

With the win, Mount Union moves to 21-2.