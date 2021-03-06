McCann’s late goal lifts Penguins past Flyers 4-3

Pittsburgh Penguins’ Evgeni Malkin, center, celebrates with Sidney Crosby (87), and Bryan Rust (17) after scoring on Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott (37) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jared McCann beat Brian Elliott with less than 10 minutes to go and the Pittsburgh Penguins held on to beat Philadelphia 4-3.

The Penguins took two of three from the Flyers during Philadelphia’s extended stay in Pittsburgh. Zach Aston-Reese, Bryan Rust and Evgeni Malkin also scored for Pittsburgh.

Tristan Jarry finished with 19 saves as the Penguins pulled back into a tie with the Flyers in the cramped East Division. Travis Konecny, Kevin Hayes and Shayne Gostisbehere scored for the Flyers.

Elliott made 23 stops but couldn’t beat Pittsburgh for the second time in three days.