Marlins top Phillies 11-6 overcoming coronavirus scare

The Phillie Phanatic tries to interact with the cardboard cutouts of the fans in the stands during the third inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brian Anderson and Miguel Rojas each hit three-run homers and the Miami Marlins overcame the late scratch of their starting pitcher and a looming health scare to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 11-6.

Jose Urena was bumped from his start about 90 minutes before the first pitch. The Marlins did not disclose the reason. Miami had other players unavailable.

Garrett Cooper and Harold Ramirez also were out of the lineup after playing in the first two games of the season-opening, three-game set against the Phillies.

The Marlins rallied from 4-0 and 5-4 holes to rough up the Phillies.