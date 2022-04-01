CRESSON, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 15th annual Altoona Mirror Classic took place Friday evening at Mount Aloysius featuring teams compromised of the best athletes from Blair County and the best athletes from the rest of Central PA. The classic put the talent of the best boys and girls seniors on display.

The girls game didn’t disappoint with Hollidaysburg’s Marin Miller putting on a clinic, finishing with 33 points and setting a Mirror Classic for most points in the game. Blair County was down by as much as 18 points in the second half, but Miller sparked a comeback that just fell a little short as Central PA won 94-90.

In the boys game Blair County held a seven point lead midway through the first quarter, but Central PA took control from there and won 136-97 thanks to some balanced scoring. Bedford’s Mercury Swaim led all scorers with 24 points while Portage’s Kaden Claar finished with 22.