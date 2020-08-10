Maine’s Mike Hopkins wins biggest event of the season at Jennerstown Speedway

JENNERSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Late Model driver Mike Hopkins, of Hermon, Maine scored a victory on Saturday night at the third annual Motor Mountain Masters at Jennerstown Speedway.

After finishing second in last years running of the event, Hopkins defeated 35 competitors from eleven states in the Martella’s Pharmacies Late Model division and took home a $10,000 paycheck.

Ohio’s Albert Francis collected the Arsenberger Trucking Fast Time Award for the quickest qualifying time. Francis went on to win his preliminary heat race. Mike Hopkins won heat race number two, while ARCA Series star Derek Griffith, of New Hampshire, was victorious in heat race number three.

Weston Griffith, of Indiana won the fourth heat race, and former NASCAR Truck Series winner Cale Gale, of North Carolina, won the fifth heat race. Francis and Gale had already won feature events in 2020 at Jennerstown.

35 cars lined up on the front stretch for driver introductions

A total of 36 race teams converged on the Laurel Highlands oval to compete in the three segment, 150 lap, crown jewel event. Before a lap was completed, one of the most accomplished drivers in the Midwest, Michigan’s Brian Campbell, spun forcing a restart.

Hopkins grabbed the early lead from pole starter Francis when lap one was officially scored. On lap seven, Francis passed Hopkins for the top spot. In lapped traffic, Hopkins reeled in leader Francis, but was unable to reclaim the top spot.

At lap 30, Francis held a commanding lead. A spin by ARCA Series superstar Travis Braden, of West Virginia, slowed the action at lap 33, which led to the scheduled five minute race break on lap 40. Braden went two laps down during the incident. Teams had the chance to adjust the handling of the cars at lap 40, and again at lap 90 with scheduled pitside work breaks.

When segment two began, Hopkins grabbed the lead again, and Francis fell back to third spot. World Series of Asphalt Racing Champion Derek Griffith, advanced to second place briefly. Kentucky’s Josh Brock was the next driver to turn laps in the second position, as he became the runner up on lap 56.

On lap 62, Gale became the fourth place driver, passing Griffith. Immediately after the pass, Gale slowed with mechanical problems. At the lap 90 break, the top five remained Hopkins, Francis, Griffith, Brock and young Carson Hocevar, of Michigan.

The final 60 lap segment started with the winner of the inaugural running of the Masters, Barry Awtey in the pits with a mechanical problem. Hopkins chose the outside lane for the double-file restart and maintained the lead, as Griffith gained two positions in a bold move, to claim second place again.

As Hopkins built a six car length advantage, Francis raced back into the runner up spot. On lap 111, Francis made contact with a lapped car and spun with damage, from the second position. Hopkins, Griffith, Hocevar, and Brock were the top five when the green flag was displayed on lap 115.

A three car crash on lap 120 eliminated another 2020 Jennerstown winner, Garry Wiltrout. The restart with 25 laps to go gave Griffith another opportunity to steal the lead from Hopkins. A four car battle for the top spots in the closing stages ensued, including Hocecavar, Brock and Griffith, as Hopkins held position number one.

A caution flag on lap 147 created late race drama. But, Hopkins outgunned his foes, sustaining the lead through side-by-side restarts. After admitting that he “threw away” the big victory with a mistake during the 2019 Masters race, Hopkins earned the $10,000 paycheck and etched his name into Jennerstown history as the winner of the third running of “The Masters.”

Mike Hopkins during victory lane photos

Former CRA touring series Champion, Brock claimed second place with Hocevar in third position at the finish. Twelfth starting Braden made up two laps, thanks the “lucky dog” rule utilizing caution flags, and earned fourth position. Griffith finished fifth. Local favorite Bryan Shipp, a previous winner in weekly competition, gained 17 positions to claim ninth place, as the highest finishing Pennsylvanian.