Lutz claims Laurel Highlands 150 at Jennerstown Speedway

Photos and Highlight Video Credit: Rian Bossler

JENNERSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The inaugural running of the “Laurel Highlands 150” for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour at the Jennerstown Speedway Complex was won by New York’s Craig Lutz on Saturday night, August 22.

After earning the pole position by setting the fastest time in qualifying, Justin Bonsignore grabbed the lead at the start of the “Laurel Highlands 150” for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour. Bonsignore entered the race as the leader in the series’ point standings and had dominated the tour’s stop at Jennerstown in June of 2020.

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour cars lined up on pit road

Bonsignore raced out to a huge lead, but after the front-runners made pit stops following a caution flag in the second half of the event, Bonsignore was no longer the fastest car on the track. Fifth place starter Craig Lutz, had methodically worked his way into second place, and on lap 110 Lutz grabbed the lead from Bonsignore.

Shortly after, veteran Dave Sapienza also passed Bonsignore. Sapienza then repeatedly challenged Lutz, even making slight contact during the battle. Anthony Nocella advanced to third position late in the race, and all three top drivers raced nose-to-tail through the final stage of the event.

Craig Lutz during victory lane photos

Sapienza remained in striking distance until the final lap, when Lutz crossed the finish line less than two-car-lengths ahead, to claim his second-career NASCAR Tour victory. Lutz had finished second to Bonsignore when the tour opened the 2020 season at Jennerstown earlier in 2020.

Sapeinza, Nocella, six time Tour Champion Doug Coby, and Bonsignore finished second through fifth, respectively.