Lock Haven wrestling returns for postseason

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. (WTAJ) – Lock Haven wrestling has not competed since last March. Now that is about to change.

The team announced its intentions to return to action for the Mid-American Conference tournament on Thursday. The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference previously announced the cancellation of its winter sports. Shortly after, Lock Haven announced it would not compete in men’s and women’s wrestling either.

Lock Haven is home to Division I wrestling and field hockey teams. The men’s wrestling team became an affiliate of the MAC conference in March of 2019. All of Lock Haven’s other sports compete in the PSAC – an NCAA Division II conference.

With wrestling competing in the MAC, the door was left open for a return.

“We are grateful that our student-athletes have the opportunity to compete at the MAC Championships. It has been a challenging year, but our wrestlers have stayed focused and determined,” LHU head wrestling coach Scott Moore said. “Our coaching staff is excited to help each wrestler prepare to their fullest as we begin training for the conference tournament. We are thankful for the work of our athletic director, athletic trainers, senior administration and Dr. Bashar Hanna, Interim President for their effort in making this possible. Our wrestlers are excited to represent Lock Haven University as we battle for a MAC championship.”

The Lock Haven wrestling roster includes a number of local competitors from WTAJ’s coverage area:

165 lbs. – Larry Brown – Moshannon Valley

133 lbs. – Tyler Dilley – Saint Mary’s

197 lbs. – Cory Johnston – Glendale

133 lbs. – Cole Manley – Altoona (Virginia Tech transfer)

197 lbs. – Parker McClellan – Altoona

165 lbs. – Andrew Sharer – Penns Valley

174 lbs. – Brinton Simington – Altoona

The 2021 MAC wrestling championships will take place February 26-27 at Rider University. The NCAA wrestling championships will take place March 18-20 in St. Louis.