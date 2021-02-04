Local signing day: area athletes sign to college teams

Local athletes put pen to paper Wednesday.

Wednesday was the late signing period for college football teams. It is still a day for colleges to reel in their final recruits of the class.

Some local notables:

Bishop Guilfoyle defensive end Andrew Yanoshak signed to walk on at Notre Dame.

Andrew Yanoshak signed with Notre Dame

Altoona lineman Aiden Palilla signed to play at Clarion.

SIGNED ✅ IT'S OFFICIAL!



Welcome to the Clarion family, Aidan Palilla



Aidan Palilla

5'11" 320 lbs

Defensive Line

Altoona, PA

Altoona High School

Brookville quarterback Jack Krug will play his college ball at Indiana University of Pennsvylvania.

Juniata Valley’s Gabe Brower will play wide receiver at Bloomsburg.

Watch the video at the top of this story to hear from Brower after singing on the dotted line.