Local racing family keeping spirits up during hiatus

SCHELLSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – Racing and Justin Milburn go hand-in-hand.

“You know what you’re getting into when you get into the car,” Milburn said.

A love from the very beginning.

“As long as I can remember, I’ve always wanted to race,” Milburn said.

A place he can go to escape.

“It’s like the world goes away and you’re all by yourself, and all your problems go away because you’re so focused. If you’ve never experienced it, it’s hard to explain,” Milburn said.

Justin, along with his father and brother, started Milburn Racing back in 2007, as they all worked on their UMP modified class cars, which in translation…..

“It’s more of an economy car. It doesn’t take as much money as say NASCAR [cars], which takes millions of dollars to go, this is more maybe thousands of dollars,” Milburn said.