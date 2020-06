ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — For high school baseball players around Central PA, the last three months have been awful , having their entire season taken away from them.

But today a little hope was restored.

The George B. Kelley Federation League opened its doors this afternoon.

The Patton Redmen took on Martin Oil.

Patton would go down 5-0 and 8-2 respectively, but the Redmen would rally with eight unanswered runs in the seventh and eighth innings, going on to win by a final score of 10-8