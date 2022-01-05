Local disabled sled hockey team to host upcoming tournament

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A local disabled sled hockey team will be hosting a disabled sled hockey team tournament from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9.

The Sitting Bulls Sled Hockey Team will be hosting 12 disabled sled hockey teams from the North East Sled Hockey League (NESHL) at 1st Summit Arena and North Central Recreation Center.

Not all of these players participating are from PA, but also New York, New Jersey, Maryland and others. Since sled hockey teams are not close to each other, they travel to a city once a month for competitions.

Each team will have to play four games during the tournament. The Sitting Bulls will be playing two games on Saturday and Sunday, the schedule for them is below;

Flyer for North East Sled Hockey League January 8 -9 2022

Saturday Jan. 8 at 1st Summit Arena at 8:30 a.m. vs Columbus & 2:30 p.m. vs Pittsburgh

Sunday Jan. 9 at 1st Summit Arena at 11:00 a.m. vs Space Coast & 2:00 p.m. vs Philadelphia

Sled hockey is a para-sport, which means it is played by someone with a disability. Rules are about the same as they are in ice hockey, but there are some extra rules for sled contact.

The NESHL was first introduced as a way for regional hockey teams to engage in competitive hockey. It is the first-ever organized, multi-state, co-ed sled hockey League in America.

A full schedule of games can be found on North East Sled Hockey League’s website and admission is free.