Local ballers earn Northeast Conference honors for Saint Francis

Two former Central PA high school standouts earned weekly honors for Saint Francis women’s basketball.

Former Bellwood-Antis standout Karson Swogger earned Northeast Conference player of the week after a couple of strong performances last week.

Former Bishop Guilfoyle standout Lili Benzel earned herself some recognition as a “Prime Performer” in the NEC as well.

The SFU women are 6-0 in conference play for the first time since the 2003-04 season.

For the Red Flash men, Ramiir Dixon-Conover also earned Prime Performer honors as well.

