Local ballers earn Northeast Conference honors for Saint Francis

Two former Central PA high school standouts earned weekly honors for Saint Francis women’s basketball.

Former Bellwood-Antis standout Karson Swogger earned Northeast Conference player of the week after a couple of strong performances last week.

Congratulations to @karson_swogger on being named @NECsports Player of the Week and a Prime Performer! She averaged 21.0 points per game last week!



Release ➡️ https://t.co/ApTSps7Z2I

— Saint Francis U WBB 😷 (@RedFlashWBB) January 18, 2021

Former Bishop Guilfoyle standout Lili Benzel earned herself some recognition as a “Prime Performer” in the NEC as well.

Congratulations to @LilBenzz_ on being named an @NECsports Prime Performer! She averaged 15.5 points per game last week!



— Saint Francis U WBB 😷 (@RedFlashWBB) January 18, 2021

The SFU women are 6-0 in conference play for the first time since the 2003-04 season.

For the Red Flash men, Ramiir Dixon-Conover also earned Prime Performer honors as well.