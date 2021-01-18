Local ballers earn Northeast Conference honors for Saint Francis

Two former Central PA high school standouts earned weekly honors for Saint Francis women’s basketball.
Former Bellwood-Antis standout Karson Swogger earned Northeast Conference player of the week after a couple of strong performances last week.
Former Bishop Guilfoyle standout Lili Benzel earned herself some recognition as a “Prime Performer” in the NEC as well.
The SFU women are 6-0 in conference play for the first time since the 2003-04 season.
For the Red Flash men, Ramiir Dixon-Conover also earned Prime Performer honors as well.