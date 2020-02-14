Lobick hits 1000-point mark, Bishop Guilfoyle girls pull upset in LHAC Semifinals

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – It was a night of upsets and milestones Thursday night in high school hoops.
Cambria Heights’ Abby Lobick eclipsed the 1000 point mark for career in the Lady Highlanders’ LHAC semifinal loss to Central Cambria. The Bishop Guilfoyle Lady Marauders also handed top-seeded Forest Hills its first loss of the season.
LHAC Championships:
Boys
(1) Bishop Guilfoyle 73 (4) Bedford 52
(2) Johnstown 82 (3) Westmont Hilltop 72
Girls
(4) Bishop Guilfoyle 57 (1) Forest Hills 48
(3) Central Cambria 60 (2) Cambria Heights 55