WTAJ — Nine central PA schools are taking the field Monday night for a chance to play in the state finals in both baseball and softball. Each game is being played at a neutral site and the results of each matchup are listed below.
This story will be updated as scores become available.
BASEBALL
CLASS 1A
DuBois Central Catholic 12, Southern Fulton 2
CLASS 2A
Delone Catholic vs Everett
CLASS 3A
Punxsutawney vs Central
SOFTBALL
CLASS 1A
Montgomery 9, Glendale 0
Saegertown vs DuBois Central
CLASS 2A
Conwell-Egan 7, Claysburg-Kimmel 2
CLASS 3A
Avonworth vs Bald Eagle
CLASS 4A
Clearfield 2, Beaver 1
Clearfield beats Beaver with a walk-off single
