WTAJ — Nine central PA schools are taking the field Monday night for a chance to play in the state finals in both baseball and softball. Each game is being played at a neutral site and the results of each matchup are listed below.

This story will be updated as scores become available.

BASEBALL

CLASS 1A

DuBois Central Catholic 12, Southern Fulton 2

CLASS 2A

Delone Catholic vs Everett

CLASS 3A

Punxsutawney vs Central

SOFTBALL

CLASS 1A

Montgomery 9, Glendale 0

Saegertown vs DuBois Central

CLASS 2A

Conwell-Egan 7, Claysburg-Kimmel 2

CLASS 3A

Avonworth vs Bald Eagle

CLASS 4A

Clearfield 2, Beaver 1

Clearfield beats Beaver with a walk-off single

A full bracket can be viewed at the PIAA’s web site.