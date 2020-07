Pittsburgh Pirates’ Josh Bell drops his bat after hitting a two-run home run against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

You could watch some Pittsburgh Pirates baseball a little earlier than expected.

The team announced three exhibition games with the Cleveland Indians starting with a game Saturday night.

The team will play in Cleveland Sunday night and back in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, July 22.

You can watch all of the games on AT&T Sportsnet. The team’s regular season is scheduled to start on July 24 with a three-game series in St. Louis.