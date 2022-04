ALTOONA, PA (WTAJ) — State College rallied late to beat Altoona on the road Thursday 9-7, improving to 4-3 on the season.

Jack Messina earned the win striking out three in two innings pitched. Cooper Ryan, Charlie Bakken, Evan Summerson and Messina each finished with two hits.

The loss drops Altoona to 1-4 on the season.