Lift for Life raises more than $50,000

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)

It was another fantastic year for the 17th Annual Penn State Uplifting Athletes “Life for Life”.

The total for the event this year was $56,018. The 17 year-total for Penn State is now nearly $1.45 million.

Donations to Penn State’s Lift for Life will remain open until Monday, July 22. Fans can track the live total or donate by visiting the chapter’s fundraising site at pledgeit.org/pennstatelift19. Fans can support Uplifting Athletes throughout the year by visiting upliftingathletes.org/donate or by sending a donation to Uplifting Athletes, 8 Atkinson Drive, PO Box 574, Doylestown, PA 18901. Please make checks payable to Uplifting Athletes and write Penn State Chapter in the memo section.