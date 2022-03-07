The Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference voted to extend invitations to 14 local school districts to join what potentially could become a 27 team conference.

Back in February Berlin-Brothersvalley, Meyersdale, Conemaugh Township, and Windber approved a move to the LHAC.

At an upcoming board meeting, districts will vote on nine other schools; Tyrone, Bellwood-Antis, Hollidaysburg, Bald Eagle Area, Bellefonte, Huntingdon, Penns Valley, Philipsburg-Osceola, and Clearfield.

Hollidaysburg will retain their football independence, but will join the conference in all other sports. The additions to the conference will go into effect for the 2023-2024 school year.